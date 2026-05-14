Windy City Repeat: Royals fall in Chicago once again, 6-5

CHICAGO — Jarred Kelenic had two hits and two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Colson Montgomery homered during a three-hit performance, helping Chicago improve to 15-8 in its last 23 games. Tyler Davis (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

At 21-21, the White Sox reached .500 for the first time since they were 2-2 on March 31, 2025.

Kansas City finished with five hits in its fifth loss in seven games. Seth Lugo (1-3) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Royals trailed 6-3 before Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run homer off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth. But Domínguez struck out pinch-hitter Jac Caglianone for his 10th save in 12 chances.

The White Sox had a 3-0 lead before the Royals rallied in the fourth. Noah Schultz walked the bases loaded, and Nick Loftin hit a sacrifice fly. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a shallow flyball that went off the glove of a diving Sam Antonacci in left-center for a two-run single.

The White Sox responded with two runs in the fifth. With two out and runners on first and second, Kelenic hit a drive to right for a two-run double.

Montgomery made it 6-3 when he led off the seventh with his 11th homer, a 399-foot drive to right on John Schreiber's first pitch of the game.

Kansas City put runners on the corners with none out in the seventh, but Jordan Hicks escaped the jam by striking out Maikel Garcia, Witt and Lane Thomas.

Up next

Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.50 ERA) starts for Kansas City on Thursday, and fellow left-hander Anthony Kay (2-1, 4.89) pitches for Chicago in the finale of the three-game series.

