Winker's single wins it in 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

Royals Mariners Baseball
John Froschauer/AP
Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 23:20:58-04

SEATTLE — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single that scored Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4.

Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Joel Payamps before dumping his first hit of the game into right field.

Seattle finished off an impressive 7-2 homestand.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3.

