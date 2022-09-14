Watch Now
Witt, Jr. spoils Twins' no-hit bid with one out in the 9th

CORRECTS TO SEVENTH INNING. INSTEAD OF SIXTH - Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan walks back to the dugout after the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Sep 13, 2022
2022-09-13

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins' bid to pitch a combined no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals ended when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning.

Witt's hit came against reliever Jovani Moran.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches in seven innings.

The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

Moran issued a pair of one-out walks in the ninth before Witt pulled a clean double to left field.

