Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Witt, Jr., Wacha contribute to 4-0 AL win in All-Star Game

All Star Baseball Bobby Witt
Matt Rourke/AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. speaks to media during the MLB baseball All-Star Week, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
All Star Baseball Bobby Witt
Posted

PHILADELPHIA — Dylan Cease struck out the side in the first inning, combining with 10 relievers on a three-hitter in a show of pitching dominance that led the American League to a 4-0 win over the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single and Ben Rice followed with an RBI single in the first against Cristopher Sánchez of the host Philadelphia Phillies.

Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox added an eighth-inning home run off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski, who was pitching on his 26th birthday, for the game’s only extra-base hit. The AL won for the 18th time in 23 games and holds a 49-45-2 advantage overall.

Singles by Juan Soto in the fourth, Pete Crow-Armstrong in the eighth and Otto Lopez in the ninth were the only hits by the NL, which failed to advance a runner past first.

Pitchers combined for 27 strikeouts, 15 by AL hurlers.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41