WNBA All-Star Game aims for sustainability slam dunk with zero waste

As the WNBA All-Star Game approaches, the association's sustainability efforts are taking a bold and ambitious step forward.

The game and two-day festival set for July 19 will be powered completely by renewable energy.

Single-use plastic at concession stands will be replaced with reusable cups thanks to a partnership with the Ocean Conservancy's "Project Where We Play Tour."

The game will be hosted by the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis.

Recycling capacity in downtown Indianapolis will be expanded to accommodate the influx of fans.

The WNBA is also partnering with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful to spruce up more than two dozen public basketball courts in the city.

