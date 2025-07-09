WNBA Commissioner: Kansas City, Missouri, falls short in expansion bid, but remains in the mix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s bid for a WNBA franchise came up short in the league’s latest round of expansion, but Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the city remains under consideration as the league grows to 18 teams by the end of the decade.

The WNBA announced that Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will join the league by 2030, following the additions of Toronto and Portland in 2025. Kansas City was among the cities under serious consideration, but ultimately did not make the final cut.

“Kansas City was very strong in their bid,” Engelbert said in an exclusive interview. “It just fell short compared to the other three markets.”Engelbert cited a number of factors that go into expansion decisions, including local infrastructure, market demographics, and potential ownership groups. She said cities with existing NBA franchises often have an edge when it comes to facilities and resources.

“There isn’t a bias toward NBA teams, but they probably have a little advantage on infrastructure — yes, because they already usually have a great arena and the ability to have a practice facility,” Engelbert said.

Despite that, she praised Kansas City’s passionate sports culture and highlighted local support for the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League as a promising sign for future consideration.

“What stood out in a positive way is how the community has supported the Current,” she said. Kansas City’s ownership group includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, as well as Chris and Angie Long, all of whom have publicly campaigned for a WNBA franchise. Engelbert acknowledged that having high-profile backers could help strengthen the city’s case going forward.

“It’s helpful to have the community behind it,” Engelbert said. “And when you have a professional athlete that’s as popular as Patrick [Mahomes] who can bring in that fandom and community in Kansas City, that’s certainly helpful.”

Cleveland’s WNBA franchise is expected to begin play in 2028, with Detroit joining in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030, pending approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors.

Although Kansas City won’t be part of this round of expansion, Engelbert said the city is still in the conversation.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into it,” she said. “Kansas City is certainly still on the list.”