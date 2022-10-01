'You can barely say 'hell' anymore': Chiefs DE Frank Clark gives memorable unfiltered press conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark might have found his post-football career move: stand-up comedy.

Clark was on the podium Friday to address reporters before the team's Oct. 2 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In rare form, Clark put a memorable stamp on what otherwise was a routine press conference.

On the topic of teammate Chris Jones' unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Indianapolis Colts, he joked about the dramatics of being unable to swear on the field.

"You can barely say 'hell' anymore without the refs telling you wrong," Clark said. "You gotta go out there and play a solid, fundamental, Christian-like game."

Following that one-liner, Clark gave the comedic performance of a lifetime, which included some of the language he said is no longer appreciated by referees.

Throughout his mini-roast, nobody was spared. He had quips for Tom Brady, including calling quarterbacks the "trophy child" for not facing nearly any consequences, as well as fellow defensive end George Karlaftis, who Clark joked is a bother on and off the field.

But to Clark's credit, he was self-aware enough to admit he has no filter.

"I've got a terrible mouth. Refs been warning me a lot," Clark joked.

—