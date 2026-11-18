KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Royals fan favorites over the last two decades punched their ticket to the team's Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
The club announced former pitcher Zach Greinke and first baseman Eric Hosmer will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame during the 2027 regular season. The exact date of the inductions is to be announced.
The pair were elected in their first ballot appearance of living Royals Hall of Fame members, the Royals Hall of Fame Executive Board, members of the Kansas City Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, Kansas City media representatives, current Royals front office staff with 15 years of service and Royals fans in an online vote.
The pair are the 33rd and 34th members of the team.
Greinke's Royals career came in two stints, the first starting in 2002 when he was the club's first-round selection in the First-Year Player Draft. He returned in March 2022.
Hosmer started with the Royals in 2008 when he was also the club's first-round selection. Hosmer was part of the 2014 club that advanced to the seventh game of the World Series, and part of the 2015 club that won the World Series over the New York Mets.
Previous Hall of Fame inductees include:
1986: Pitcher Steve Busby and Outfielder Amos Otis
1987: Manager Dick Howser, Second Baseman Cookie Rojas and Pitcher Paul Splittorff
1989: Pitcher Dennis Leonard and Designated Hitter Hal McRae
1992: Club President Joe Burke, Pitcher Larry Gura and Shortstop Fred Patek
1993: Owner Ewing Kauffman
1994: Third Baseman George Brett
1995: Second Baseman Frank White
1996: Royals First Lady Muriel Kauffman and First Baseman John Mayberry
1998: Relief Pitcher Dan Quisenberry
2000: Manager Whitey Herzog and Outfielder Willie Wilson
2003: Pitcher Jeff Montgomery
2004: Radio Announcer Denny Matthews
2005: Pitcher Bret Saberhagen
2006: Pitcher Mark Gubicza
2008: Scout Art Stewart
2011: Pitcher Kevin Appier
2012: Groundskeeper George Toma
2015: First Baseman/DH Mike Sweeney
2023: Manager Ned Yost
2024: General Manager Cedric Tallis, General Manager John Schuerholz and Outfielder Bo Jackson
2025: Outfielder Alex Gordon
2026: Player/Coach/Manager/Broadcaster/Scout John Wathan
—