KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Royals fan favorites over the last two decades punched their ticket to the team's Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The club announced former pitcher Zach Greinke and first baseman Eric Hosmer will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame during the 2027 regular season. The exact date of the inductions is to be announced.

The pair were elected in their first ballot appearance of living Royals Hall of Fame members, the Royals Hall of Fame Executive Board, members of the Kansas City Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, Kansas City media representatives, current Royals front office staff with 15 years of service and Royals fans in an online vote.

The pair are the 33rd and 34th members of the team.

Greinke's Royals career came in two stints, the first starting in 2002 when he was the club's first-round selection in the First-Year Player Draft. He returned in March 2022.

Hosmer started with the Royals in 2008 when he was also the club's first-round selection. Hosmer was part of the 2014 club that advanced to the seventh game of the World Series, and part of the 2015 club that won the World Series over the New York Mets.

Previous Hall of Fame inductees include:

1986: Pitcher Steve Busby and Outfielder Amos Otis

1987: Manager Dick Howser, Second Baseman Cookie Rojas and Pitcher Paul Splittorff

1989: Pitcher Dennis Leonard and Designated Hitter Hal McRae

1992: Club President Joe Burke, Pitcher Larry Gura and Shortstop Fred Patek

1993: Owner Ewing Kauffman

1994: Third Baseman George Brett

1995: Second Baseman Frank White

1996: Royals First Lady Muriel Kauffman and First Baseman John Mayberry

1998: Relief Pitcher Dan Quisenberry

2000: Manager Whitey Herzog and Outfielder Willie Wilson

2003: Pitcher Jeff Montgomery

2004: Radio Announcer Denny Matthews

2005: Pitcher Bret Saberhagen

2006: Pitcher Mark Gubicza

2008: Scout Art Stewart

2011: Pitcher Kevin Appier

2012: Groundskeeper George Toma

2015: First Baseman/DH Mike Sweeney

2023: Manager Ned Yost

2024: General Manager Cedric Tallis, General Manager John Schuerholz and Outfielder Bo Jackson

2025: Outfielder Alex Gordon

2026: Player/Coach/Manager/Broadcaster/Scout John Wathan

—