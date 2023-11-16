Here are the stores closed on Thanksgiving 2023

As Black Friday deals arrive ever earlier, people are finding themselves already caught up in the holiday-deal-snagging at the start of Thanksgiving week. For some, the zeal for deals can even upstage the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

But many major retailers have put the brakes on the shopping frenzy for at least the one, full day of Thanksgiving, allowing their employees the chance to relax and celebrate with their families. Here’s a roundup of several national chains that close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart and Target

The big box stores may be a go-to spot for Black Friday deals, but shoppers won’t be able to make purchases on Thanksgiving itself. For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving. And every year since 2020, Target has also been closing the store on this day.

“Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team … to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target’s CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware

Are you renovating the guest room for your Thanksgiving guests? You’d better make sure it’s done the day before Thanksgiving, because you won’t be able to buy any last-minute supplies from the national home improvement chains. Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware are all closed on Thanksgiving.

Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Costco

As a general rule, the warehouse club stores tend to be closed on major holidays. That includes Thanksgiving day for Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s.

Major Department Stores

Department stores offer steep discounts starting well before Black Friday, but most are closed on Thanksgiving Day itself. Of course, you can still shop online.

The following department stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day: Kohl’s (opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday); JCPenney (opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday); Macy’s (opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday); Bloomingdales, (opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday); Neiman Marcus (opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday); and Nordstrom (opens earlier than usual on Black Friday, depending on location).

Belk’s Thanksgiving hours vary by location (but its stores open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday).

National Pet Supply Stores

The major pet supply retailers Petsmart and Petco are both closed on Thanksgiving,

Best Buy and GameStop

These stores offer excellent Black Friday (and early Black Friday) deals, but you’ll have to take a break from shopping on Thanksgiving Day. Neither Best Buy nor GameStop will be open.

Academy Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Does your family like to play a little touch football on Thanksgiving Day? Then make sure you’ve bought your gear ahead of time. Academy Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods will both be closed on the day itself.

Hobby Lobby and Michael’s

Thanksgiving is for cooking, not crafting! Hobby Lobby and Michael’s will both be closed.

Grocery Stores

When it comes to Thanksgiving closures, grocery stores are a tossup. Many are closed.

“As is our traditional policy, we will close all stores on Thanksgiving so that our associates may celebrate the holidays with their loved ones,” a Publix spokesperson told Country Living. And Trader Joe’s stores are also always closed on Thanksgiving.

But if you do forget the cranberry sauce, several grocery stores, such as Whole Foods and Kroger, are open on Thanksgiving but with modified hours.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.