The enduring legacy of Tina Turner

Many tunes are blaring through thousands of speakers in honor of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner.

Friends and family said goodbye to the 83-year-old superstar Wednesday, after she spent years battling health issues. So many have poured their hearts out on social media, celebrating the legacy Turner has left behind.

That legacy has been shared in many ways, including a 1986 autobiography called "I,Tina," a Broadway musical called "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" and a film called "What's Love Got To Do With It."

SEE MORE: Reaction to Tina Turner's death pours in from around the globe

The film, which shares the same title as her 1984 hit, chronicles her life story as she rose to fame and embarked on her solo career. It also shared her personal challenges, like leaving her abusive relationship with former husband and co-star, Ike Turner.

According to Turner's manager, she died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, after battling health issues.

In a statement, the manager said: "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music."

Now, Scripps News bids farewell to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll by reminiscing on her talent, her successes and infectious charm.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com