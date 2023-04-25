Walmart is giving away 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to new moms

Walmart has big plans to celebrate moms this year for Mother’s Day. Instead of limiting the recognition to a singular sale or a one-day event, the retail giant is choosing to extend the celebration to thousands of lucky moms for an entire year.

The “Mother of All Savings Memberships” giveaway will provide up to 20,000 new moms with a free one-year Walmart+ membership. In the company’s announcement on April 24, the company said it is working with the Pampers Hospital Gift Program to deliver this perk to moms of babies born in May as part of a larger going-home package for new parents.

The free, one-year Walmart+ membership (a $98 value) will be included inside the Pampers gift bag along with coupons, baby products and educational materials to help newborn parents.

According to the press release, the company will be giving away these gift bags around the country throughout the month of May to brand-new moms in hospitals, after they’ve given birth. So there’s no way to enter the giveaway, per se.

Walmart+ subscriptions offer a variety of perks and benefits to members, including:

Free delivery on everything from diapers to groceries

Free shipping for orders on Walmart.com with no minimum purchase required

Fuel savings: up to $0.10 per gallon at 14,000 locations including Exxon, Mobil, Murphy and Walmart gas stations

Mobile Scan & Go: customers can use their phone to scan items while shopping and have a contact-free checkout experience

Free Paramount+ streaming service

Early access to sales, including online Black Friday deals

Extra savings with Walmart Rewards

Returns from home via Walmart.com

In addition to the Walmart+ giveaways, moms have the chance to get some valuable (and entertaining) advice from celebrity moms. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Walmart has released the “Moms you know + Mom hacks you don’t” video series.

Customers can watch these videos and get helpful hints from Cardi B., Stephanie Beatriz, Janelle James and Jenny Slate on everything from binkies to bedtime. Plus, they share their experiences using their Walmart+ memberships as the “Mother of All Savings” hack.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.