You can get 5 Jr. Frostys for $1 while giving to kids in need

Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books promotion has returned for Halloween! That means you can once again score five Jr. Frosty treats for $1, all while giving back to children in need.

Each Frosty Boo! Book includes five coupons, featuring DC Comics-inspired characters, for a free Jr. Frosty. Ninety cents of every $1 book sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps find families for the more than 113,000 children currently waiting to be adopted.

While the books will only be sold through Oct. 31, the coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2023. You can purchase a book at your local Wendy’s now, either at the counter or by kiosk, or add it to your mobile app order. Just look for the “Give Something Back” category.

This year’s Boo! Books also have a special sixth coupon that is good for a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with any purchase.

The Kids’ Meal includes either a hamburger or a four-piece order of nuggets, along with a side and drink. Plus, Wendy’s is currently featuring toys from the DC Universe and special-edition packaging for a limited time.

Among the 18 different character figures currently in the Kids’ Meals are Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash. Each meal comes with three figures and three collectible cards with information about the characters.

While the Boo! Books of course work well for handing out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, you can definitely gift yourself a booklet as well.

If you decide to keep some coupons for yourself, you can use one (or all of them) to try Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Available now for a limited time this fall, the new Frosty flavor features hints of pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. It is on the menu alongside the chocolate Frosty, so you can also mix the two flavors together if you want a chocolate and pumpkin treat.

Because the coupons are good through the end of the year, there’s a chance you may also be able to use one on Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty if that returns this winter.

The Peppermint Frosty was added to the menu last November, so keep an eye out this year in case it replaces the Pumpkin Spice Frosty as we get closer to the holiday season.

