Are you asking yourself, "Where do I vote?"

We've got answers!

Here are polling locations by county in the Kansas City metro area:

Clay County residents can find out where to vote here.

Jackson County residents can find out where to vote here. If you live in Kansas City in Jackson County, you can input your name and birth date on the KC Board of Election Commissioners’ website to check their voting status and find out where to vote.

Residents of Johnson County can do the same thing right here.

You can find a list of polling locations for Platte and rural Platte County here.

Wyandotte County residents can find their polling place here.

Not sure if you're registered to vote?