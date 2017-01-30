Healthy Meals For The Big Game

Current
Cheer on your team with this healthy dish from The Redefined Mom, Kelly Snyder.
See more at Redefinedmom.com.
White Turkey Chili
8 Servings
10-Minute Prep. Time
50-Minute Total Time
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 package (1.2 pounds) Honeysuckle White 93/7 Lean Ground Turkey
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (4-ounce) can mild diced green chiles, drained
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Tortilla chips or corn tortillas (optional)
Sour cream (optional)
1. In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey; cook about 5 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally to break up turkey.
2. Add onion, flour and chili powder; cook about 5 minutes.
3. Add beans, chicken broth and chiles; bring to a simmer and cook, covered, about 30 minutes.
4. Stir in cilantro.
5. Serve with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas and sour cream.