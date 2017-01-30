Healthy Meals For The Big Game

Cheer on your team with this healthy dish from The Redefined Mom, Kelly Snyder.

See more at Redefinedmom.com.

White Turkey Chili

8 Servings

10-Minute Prep. Time

50-Minute Total Time

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 package (1.2 pounds) Honeysuckle White 93/7 Lean Ground Turkey

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon flour

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4-ounce) can mild diced green chiles, drained

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips or corn tortillas (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

1. In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey; cook about 5 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally to break up turkey.

2. Add onion, flour and chili powder; cook about 5 minutes.

3. Add beans, chicken broth and chiles; bring to a simmer and cook, covered, about 30 minutes.

4. Stir in cilantro.

5. Serve with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas and sour cream.