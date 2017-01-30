Healthy Meals For The Big Game

11:33 AM, Jan 30, 2017

Cheer on your team with this healthy dish from The Redefined Mom, Kelly Snyder.

See more at Redefinedmom.com.

White Turkey Chili
8 Servings
10-Minute Prep. Time
50-Minute Total Time

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 package (1.2 pounds) Honeysuckle White 93/7 Lean Ground Turkey
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (4-ounce) can mild diced green chiles, drained
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Tortilla chips or corn tortillas (optional)
Sour cream (optional)

1. In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey; cook about 5 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally to break up turkey.
2. Add onion, flour and chili powder; cook about 5 minutes.
3. Add beans, chicken broth and chiles; bring to a simmer and cook, covered, about 30 minutes.
4. Stir in cilantro.
5. Serve with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas and sour cream.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

