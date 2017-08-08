Fort Leavenworth medical center employee found guilty of setting boss on fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - UPDATE: 8/8/2017, 11:06 a.m.

A federal jury has convicted a former civilian employee of charges that he set a supervisor on fire and attacked her with a straight razor and scissors at a health center at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth.

Jurors in Kansas City, Kansas found 54-year-old Clifford Currie guilty Tuesday of one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

Prosecutors alleged during the Leavenworth man's trial that in September of last year, Currie threw a flammable liquid on his female supervisor, ignited her and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors.

Authorities say another worker was injured when she tried to stop the assault before other hospital employees subdued Currie.

Currie faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possibly as much as $250,000 in fines when sentenced Oct. 31.

#BREAKING: Clifford Currie found guilty in federal case after setting Katie Blanchard on fire last year in Leavenworth. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/QXTUY13s32 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) August 8, 2017

Army Lt. Katie Blanchard spoke with 41 Action News after Currie was found guilty.

PUBLISHED: 8/3/2017, 5:12 p.m.

September 7, 2016, is a day Army Lieutenant Kate Blanchard wishes she could forget.

The wife and mom of three was brutally attacked, not abroad but while working at the Munson Army Health Center in Leavenworth.

The scars from her injuries are still clearly visible on her face, neck, and chest.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice said a co-worker, 54-year-old Clifford Currie, threw a flammable liquid on her, possibly gasoline, and set her on fire.

They say he also cut Blanchard with a blade.

Court documents show Blanchard told others at the medical center "I told you this would happen" and that prior to the attack she expressed concerns for her safety while around Currie.

Currie is now on trial in federal court for assault.

While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, on Thursday when photos of Blanchard's injuries were shown in court she became emotional, her family having to comfort her.

Support was also evident online, one person posting, "send prayers, good vibes" to Blanchard this week.

That post received more than 6,000 shares since Wednesday.

A page was also set up by friends to help with her medical bills.

The court will resume Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.