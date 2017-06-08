PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - An undercover sting has led to charges against a local attorney.

Jerome M. Patience of Independence, Missouri, has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual misconduct involving a child and attempting to furnish pornographic materials to minors stemming from an undercover sting conducted in May through June of 2016.

In May 2016 an undercover detective with the Platte County Sheriff’s Department conducted an online undercover operation. Posing as a 13-year-old girl, the detective posted on a popular networking site that she was looking for someone to hang out with over the summer. That same day Patience contacted the detective and over the next several weeks communicated with the detective, according to court documents. During the course of their communications Patience sent a photo of his genitals to her. Some of his emails and chats were also sexual in nature.

In June 2016 Patience and the undercover detective agreed to meet in person at the swimming pool at the apartment complex “she lived in” “because he would be able to see her in a swimsuit.” However, Patience emailed before that meeting and stated he could not go and that he was “Sorry,” according to court documents.

In August 2016 a federal search warrant was served at Patience’s place of employment, the McClelland Law Firm located in Liberty, Missouri. During that search agents with Homeland Security found a desktop computer with his Yahoo account name displayed and open along with some emails and chat strings.

According to the Missouri Bar Association, Patience is a member of the Missouri Bar but he is not in good standing. According to records from the Missouri Supreme Court, Patience was suspended for nonpayment of enrollment fees on May 9, 2017. Annual enrollment fees range from $280-$410 a year depending on how long they have been licensed.