Care Beyond the Boulevard bringing mobile medical care to the homeless of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Care Beyond the Boulevard grew from a need in Kansas City: medical care for the homeless.

It started at Independence Boulevard Christian Church, where Micah Ministries holds a medical clinic.

"We started seeing between 7 and 20 people every Monday night in about an hour and a half time span," Jaynell Assmann said.

So they took their ministry to the streets.

They are a team of six to eight people that can include nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy students, according to Assmann. They provide medical care on the streets to anywhere from five to 25 people each Tuesday night.

"We're welcomed openly by the patients. They absolutely love having us come to them," Assmann shared.

Corey Burks is a medic on the CBB team who said, "As a veteran, I know that there are quite a few homeless that are veterans as well and that's one of the reasons I wanted to connect with the people that are out in the streets."

"Everybody has a story and they're usually pretty interesting stories. A lot of people are one step away from the streets," Assmann added. "We'll go look under bridges for people. We look for them and we don't just let people go."

To help Care Beyond the Boulevard, you can visit their website.

