Family desperate to find missing 20-year-old UMKC student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 1/17/2017 8:17PM: Kansas City, Missouri police determined that Toni Anderson was stopped by the North Kansas City Police Department on Sunday. Officials are still investigating her next steps after the stop.

Liz Anderson will do anything to be reunited with her only daughter.

"It's so hard, such a beautiful, bright, young woman. I just want to find her." she said.

The Andersons are from Wichita, Kansas. Liz is currently staying with a friend in Kansas City until she finds her daughter, 20-year-old Toni Anderson, who went missing early Sunday morning. Toni was scheduled to start classes at UMKC Tuesday.

"It's not like her. She's social. You pretty much always know where she's at," Liz said. "It's just been a horrible nightmare. And I know any parent going through this is just horrified."

Friends say Anderson left work early Sunday morning from a local club and had planned to meet a friend at QuikTrip. She allegedly never showed up.

The last person to hear from Anderson was her best friend, Roxanne Townsend.

"We've called every police station, every jail, every hospital, and no one seems to have her," she said.

Townsend said she got the last text sent from Anderson's phone shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. It read, "omg just just pulled over again."

However, KCPD, who has reached out to all surrounding agencies, say they have no record of Anderson or pulling her over Sunday.

"We have no indications that she was pulled over by an officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department," said Sgt. Kari Thompson, KCPD.

KCPD told 41 Action News they aren't yet speculating whether or not a police impersonator had anything to do with Anderson missing. But a recent Facebook post has the family concerned.

A woman recently posted to a group, warning others of an alleged blue Ford truck impersonating police near I-70.

"Her house, her apartment on Grand is like twenty minutes from the club, so she would have been somewhere on I-70," said Townsend.

KCPD said they're looking for surveillance footage of Anderson. They also hope to find Anderson's car, a 2014 black Ford Focus with Sedgwick County, Kansas tags.

"Please do whatever you can. Please," said Liz Anderson. "Please help us get her home. Back with her parents and her friends and her school."

Anderson has blonde hair, green eyes and is roughly five feet five inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call police at 816-474-TIPS.

