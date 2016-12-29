Fan cited after running onto field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The fan that ran onto the field during Sunday’s Chiefs game has been cited.

According to the city, Alec Z. Baldwin, 22, from Texas was cited for a Kansas City Municipal Violation for “prohibited activities at a public amusement event.”

Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD — Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016

Baldwin’s next court appearance is Feb. 8, 2017.

