Fan cited after running onto field at Arrowhead Stadium

Alec Baldwin, 22, of Texas was cited for "prohibited activities at a public amusement event."
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The fan that ran onto the field during Sunday’s Chiefs game has been cited.
According to the city, Alec Z. Baldwin, 22, from Texas was cited for a Kansas City Municipal Violation for “prohibited activities at a public amusement event.”
Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD— Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016
Baldwin’s next court appearance is Feb. 8, 2017.
