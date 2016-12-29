Fan cited after running onto field at Arrowhead Stadium

41 Action News Staff
2:59 PM, Dec 29, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The fan that ran onto the field during Sunday’s Chiefs game has been cited.

According to the city, Alec Z. Baldwin, 22, from Texas was cited for a Kansas City Municipal Violation for “prohibited activities at a public amusement event.”

Baldwin’s next court appearance is Feb. 8, 2017. 

