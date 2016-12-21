Firefighters battle house fire in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Firefighters battled a house fire near Spring Valley Road and 114th Street in south Kansas City around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s dog did not make it out alive.

The fire was contained to one bedroom and crews were able to put it out quickly. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

