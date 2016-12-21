Hundreds of scarves, gloves and hats take over local park to help homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Washington Square Park is getting some new donations just before the holidays to help the homeless in Kansas City.

Hundreds of scarves, gloves, hats and socks cover the trees. It’s part of a new initiative called Wrapped in Warmth.

The idea came from MarksNelson, an accounting firm in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Wednesday, employees filled the park with nearly 400 items of warm clothing.

Mark Radetic, Managing Partner for MarksNelson, said it allows those who are homeless a chance to take free winter accessories before the holiday.

“Our message is that we haven't forgotten you, that we know that sometimes we don't all have the same things and some of us are more fortunate than others, and we want everybody that comes through here and takes these to know that we care for them and we want them to feel the warmth that we want to share with them,” he said.

This is the first year for the Wrapped in Warmth initiative.

Each of the items has a message on it: “The spirit of the season has found you. We hope this item keeps you wrapped in warmth all winter long.”

Wrapped in Warmth is part of the firm’s "Marks of Kindness" program, encouraging employees to get involved with the community and moving it forward.

