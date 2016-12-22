KCPD settles 2nd excessive force suit involving same officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Police Department is racking up the bill for tax payers after the department reached yet another settlement involving the use of excessive force.

Michael Simmons was arrested for disorderly conduct after police received a report that Simmons passed out in a restaurant and then took off in his car in May, 2014.

It was suspected that Simmons was on drugs, according to the police report.

It's how Simmons' arrest played out, however, that cost the department $75,000.

Dash camera video obtained by the 41 Action News investigators shows the officers pulling over Simmons' car the day of his arrest.

While the police report states, Simmons had to be forced from the car after ignoring an officer's command, the video tells a different story.

The video shows then KCPD officer, Shannon Hansen, pulling Simmons out of the car without ever giving a command. Simmons is forced to the ground. Moments later, Hansen can be heard threatening Simmons, "I'm going to take a knife and I'm going to cut your throat from ear to (expletive) ear."

Simmons was never charged with anything.

Watch the full incident. The traffic stop begins at the 1:00 minute mark. Warning: there is profanity throughout the video.

SAME DAY, SAME OFFICER, DIFFERENT ARRESTS

Just last year, the 41 Action News investigators released a different video of Hansen making an arrest. In it, he's seen punching a suspect who's already been detained. He also threatened that suspect.

Watch the full incident in the video below. If you are on mobile and can't see the full video click here.

Last month, KCPD reached a $300,000 settlement in that case.

Turns out, both the arrests happened on the same day, just two hours apart.

Tom Porto is the attorney in both civil suits.

"You read about budgetary problems that the Kansas City Police Department's having, perhaps they could solve some of these problems with better training of their officers," Porto said.

KCPD issued the following statement to 41 Action News:

We (KCPD) have policies and procedures in place that address officers’ use of force. All officers are trained in the proper application of necessary force. It is also part of our training to intervene should an officer observe another officer using excessive force. Officers’ Response to Resistance reports are reviewed by their entire chain of command. If an incident of force is deemed inappropriate, necessary steps are taken to address officers’ actions through training and/or discipline, up to termination. In addition, any instance of excessive use of force is reviewed by the criminal court as well as a subsequent internal investigation. This is a topic we take very seriously and have safeguards in place, as noted above, to prevent such incidents from occurring.

DIFFERENT OFFICER PRESENT DURING BOTH ARRESTS ALSO INVOLVED IN SEPARATE SETTLEMENT

Another officer, Jacob Harris, arrived on scene with Hansen during both arrests. While he doesn't appear to be the aggressor in either case, he's also been at the center of a hefty settlement.

In 2009, Harris was captured on video punching a suspect who was placed in handcuffs.

KCPD paid out $300,000 in that case.

The three cases have cost tax payers more than $600,000.

Hansen resigned from the department in 2015. KCPD said officer Harris is still with the department in an administrative position.

