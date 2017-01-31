VIDEO: KC jazz pioneer Charlie "Yardbird" Parker

Megan Strickland
12:23 PM, Jan 31, 2017
1 hour ago

At the age of 15, Charlie Parker grew fond of the alto saxophone. Parker along with Dizzy Gillespie are credited for creating bebop.

KSHB
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Charlie "Yardbird" Parker is considered one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time.

He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on August 29, 1920. 

At the age of 15, he grew fond of the alto saxophone. Parker, along with Dizzy Gillespie, are credited for creating bebop. 

Parker played in cities across the United State and Europe. 

See more stories from Taste & See KC. 

------

 

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top