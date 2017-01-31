KCPD Chief Forte wants to meet with you to talk about reducing crime

KCPD Chief Forte is holding one-on-one meetings with the community to talk about how to reduce crime.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KCPD Chief Darryl Forte is holding one-on-one meetings with the community to talk about how to reduce crime.

Forte said he wants to talk to people who organize or help out with anti-violence programs in their neighborhoods.

Most of the violent crime in Kansas City, Missouri happens within one section: St. John Ave to 87th Street, and Troost Ave to Topping Ave. Forte wants to focus on these areas.

You can call to make an appointment if you would like a meeting.

Police Headquarters
11th & Locust, KCMO
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
816-234-5010
10-15 minutes

