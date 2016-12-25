WATCH: Mythbusters's Adam Savage opens up KC-themed Secret Santa gift

Clear
HI: 46°
LO: 26°
HI: 50°
LO: 31°
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
This year, the "Mythbusters" host participated in Imgur's Secret Santa gift exchange and received several Kansas City-themed presents.
Adam Savage's Secret Santa was a true Kansas Citian.
This year, the "Mythbusters" host participated in Imgur's Secret Santa gift exchange and received several Kansas City-themed presents.
His Secret Santa, who is from Kansas City, sent him a KC T-Shirt, a mug and Gates barbecue sauce.
Watch the full unboxing video below:
------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: