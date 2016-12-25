WATCH: Mythbusters's Adam Savage opens up KC-themed Secret Santa gift

Adam Savage's Secret Santa was a true Kansas Citian.

This year, the "Mythbusters" host participated in Imgur's Secret Santa gift exchange and received several Kansas City-themed presents.

His Secret Santa, who is from Kansas City, sent him a KC T-Shirt, a mug and Gates barbecue sauce.

Watch the full unboxing video below:

