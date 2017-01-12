Winnetonka High School principal charged with statutory rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Matthew Lindsey, the principal of Winnetonka High School, has been charged with statutory rape.

Winnetonka High School is one of the largest schools in the North Kansas City School District.

According to charging documents, the alleged incidents took place between 1997 and 1999 when Lindsey was the vice principal and basketball coach at Richmond High School.

The victim, who was a basketball cheerleader, says she got to know Lindsey on the bus that transported the basketball team to away games.

The victim claims she began a sexual relationship with Lindsey when she was 16 years old. She said it ended before she graduated in May of 1999.

The complete charging documents from the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force are available below.

The North Kansas City School District sent the following statement to 41 Action News:

Today, we were made aware of charges filed against Mr. Matt Lindsey relating to actions that allegedly occurred in 1997 or 1998, prior to his employment with North Kansas City Schools. He has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to campus at this time. Please know that the district takes all reports of alleged wrongdoing very seriously. We will cooperate fully throughout any investigation. These situations are always difficult. We pledge to keep you informed of what we can, when we can. Regardless of the situation, the safety and security of students is our top priority.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: