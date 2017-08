KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It went from a funny moment to a cringe worthy one with just one pitch.

Wednesday night in the sixth inning, a small cat ran onto the field at Busch Stadium as the Royals battled the Cardinals in the third game of the I-70 series.

All this cat wanted was a little love from LoCain. Instead, he got escorted off the field. #Royals pic.twitter.com/r2QvHmdaRq — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) August 10, 2017

When a member of the stadium staff went to pick up the cat in the outfield, the cat fought back. The animal seemed to bite and claw at him.

Moments later, the Cardinals crowned the animal interrupter its rally cat. Catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to take the lead from the Royals. It’s a lead they never gave up. The Cardinals won 8-5.

YADI HITS A GRAND SLAM AFTER THE RALLY CAT INVADES THE FIELD! RALLY CAT! RALLY CAT! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/BKFu1D1Ist — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 10, 2017

The final game of the series is set for Thursday night in St. Louis.

As for the stadium staff member, he’s doing okay.

The Cardinals issued a statement regarding rally cat, saying the grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again.