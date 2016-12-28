Tyreek Hill helps design Chiefs shirt for KC charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He could be the fastest man in the NFL and now he's racing to help local kids around Kansas City.

Chiefs running back Tyreek Hill is making a new T-shirt to help benefit the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired.

A portion of the T-shirt proceeds will go to CCVI.

CCVI has been a place that had a real impact on Hill after he visited the children there earlier this season.

"I enjoyed the whole experience with the little kids, engaging with them, playing with them and interacting with them," said Hill.

You can buy the T-shirts at Wal-Mart locations across the metro.

