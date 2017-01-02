Tesla is no longer selling cars in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, it not only marked the end of 2016 -- it also signaled the end of Tesla sales in Missouri.

The zero-emissions auto maker's license to sell cars at its Kansas City and St. Louis showrooms expired Saturday.

This comes after Tesla lost a court battle in August when a Cole County Circuit Court Judge ruled that Tesla is not a franchisee and its motor vehicle dealer licenses should not be renewed.

41 Action News reached out to Tesla, but our request for more information was not met by our deadline. That said, the Plaza showroom was closed with a sign the read the following:

Tesla has been lawfully selling cars in Missouri for almost four years and employs numerous people at its Missouri stores. Even so, the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association has been fighting against our ability to continue to sell to our customers, including through a lawsuit that it filed against us. After a recent decision by the trial court, our sales licenses were set to expire on December 31. However, the Court of Appeals is likely decide on January 4 whether to issue a stay of that decision to prevent an immediate and unnecessary loss of jobs, tax revenue, consumer convenience, and consumer choice for Missourians. We will temporarily close our Missouri sales locations beginning January 1 while we await the Court of Appeals' decision. We regret this inconvenience to our customers in Missouri. In the meantime, please contact us at 312–7 33–9780 or visit our website at www.tesla.com.

Additionally, we reached out to the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association.

