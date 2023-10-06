This 14-piece food storage set is $27 right now (was $60)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kitchen pantries and cabinets can quickly get disorganized and cluttered. With so many ingredients and snacks stored behind closed doors, tossing things in there and forgetting about them is a temptation. Then, when it’s time to make dinner or grab a snack, we get frustrated that we can’t find what we need.

If you’ve been looking for food storage containers to get your shelves looking good, we found an affordable deal on Amazon for a 14-piece set for less than $30.

$26.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

For a limited time, the Chef’s Path 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set is marked down 55% from its regular retail price of $59.99. You can now buy this set for only $26.99, saving you $33.

As a limited-time deal, this sale price won’t last long and could disappear without any notice. Head over to Amazon and put it in your cart soon so you don’t miss your chance to pick up this convenient collection of food storage containers.

You’ll get two extra-tall containers (2.5 qt./2.8 L), four large, tall pantry storage containers (1.8 qt./2.0 L.), four medium containers (1.2 qt./1.4 L.), and four small containers (0.7 qt/0.8 L.).

Fill the tall containers with dry goods like spaghetti, cereal and flour that tend to have larger, bulkier boxes. The smaller containers stack neatly on shelves, making it easy to store snacks or other items that need to be grab-and-go items for the family.

Each store container is made with BPA-free plastic, which can be used in microwaves, dishwashers and refrigerators.

Every container also comes with lids with a four-hinge design. These lids snap on securely to the containers, ensuring an air-tight seal to keep food fresh longer and prevent leaks.

To keep your new food storage container system even more organized, this set comes with labels and a chalkboard marker so you can clearly identify what’s inside.

With the holiday season coming soon, this would be an excellent gift for someone who loves to bake or cook and wants to keep their work area neat and tidy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.