3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on US 71 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people died and five others were injured after a semi-truck crashed into multiple vehicles on U.S. 71 Highway just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on northbound U.S. 71 at 19th Street. The roadway reopened around 9:50 p.m.

According to police, a semi-truck didn't slow down for congested traffic and struck multiple vehicles, "causing a major traffic incident during rush hour."

Two passengers of a Honda minivan that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital, where they died. The driver and two other passengers in the minivan were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of a Honda CR-V was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of a Ford SUV was also hospitalized and is described as being in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck, who was not identified, was placed on an "investigative hold" by investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

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