31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform Includes The Simpsons, ‘Hocus Pocus’ And A Tim Burton Day

Get the Halloween snacks and spooky drinks ready, because Freeform has officially released their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule!

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with “Edward Scissorhands” and ends on Halloween night, Oct. 31 at 12 a.m. with “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes. This year’s 31 Nights of Halloween includes favorites like “Hocus Pocus” and “Ghostbusters,” plus a Tim Burton Day that includes more than 12 hours of films including “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Corpse Bride,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beetlejuice.”

You can view the entire “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule below. Make sure you mark down the dates and times for your favorites so you don’t miss them!

Note: All times are listed for the Eastern time zone.

Saturday, Oct. 1

7 a.m.: “Edward Scissorhands”

9:10 a.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

11:20 a.m.: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:25 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:05 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

5:10 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:15 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:25 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

11:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7 a.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

9:10 a.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

10:10 a.m.: “Halloweentown”

12:15 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

2:20 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

4:25 p.m.: “Maleficent”

6:30 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

8:35 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

10:45 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

Monday, Oct. 3

1 p.m.: “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” (1992)

3 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m: “Ghostbusters II”

8 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m.:“Ghostbusters” (1984)

2 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

4:30 p.m.: “Edward Scissorhands”

7 p.m.: “Maleficent”

9 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

12 a.m.: “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12 p.m.: “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

2 p.m.: “Madagascar”

4 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

6 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

8 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

12a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

11 a.m.: “Madagascar”

1 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

3 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

7 p.m.: “Halloweentown”

9 p.m.: “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m.: “Scared Shrekless”

11 a.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

1-11 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

12 a.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Saturday, Oct. 8

7 a.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8 a.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

10 a.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:05 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:35 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

5:05 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

7:10 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:20 p.m.: “Maleficent”

11:25 p.m.: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Sunday, Oct. 9

7 a.m.: “Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:35 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:05 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

2:40 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

4:45 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

6:55 p.m.: “Get Out”

9:25 p.m.: “Halloween” (2018)

11:55 p.m.: “A Quiet Place”

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m.: “A Quiet Place”

1:40 p.m.: “Get Out”

4:15 p.m.: “Halloween” (2018)

6:50 p.m.: “Happy Death Day”

8:55 p.m.: “Happy Death Day 2U”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m.: “Maleficent”

2:30 p.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5 p.m.: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

1 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

3 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

8 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13 (Tim Burton Day)

10:30 a.m.: “Frankenweenie” (2012)

12:30 p.m.: “Edward Scissorhands”

3 p.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

6 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

7:30 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

9 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

12 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

5 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

12-2 a.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

Saturday, Oct. 15

7 a.m: “Hook”

10:15 a.m.: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

12:25 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:25 p.m.: “Toy Story of Terror!”

2:55 p.m.: “Scared Shrekless”

3:25 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

5:30 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

7:40 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

9:45 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

11:50 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Sunday, Oct. 16

7 a.m.: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

9:10 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

10:45 a.m.: “Scared Shrekless”

11:15 a.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

1:20 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

3:25 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:30 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:40 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:50 p.m.: “Maleficent”

11:55 p.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

Monday, Oct. 17

12 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

5:05 p.m.: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7:10 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” (With Pop’N Knowledge facts)

8:50 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus” (With Pop’N Knowledge facts)

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

3:30 p.m.: “Fright Night” (2011)

6 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9 p.m.: “Beetlejuice” (With Pop’N Knowledge facts)

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m.: “Fright Night” (2011)

1 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

4 p.m.: “Maleficent”

6 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

8 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

11 a.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

1 p.m.: “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

3 p.m.: “Halloweentown”

5 p.m.: “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

12 a.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

5 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

12 a.m.: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

7 a.m.: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

9 a.m.: “Maleficent”

11 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

4 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

7:15 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

9:20 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

Sunday, Oct. 23

7 a.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

9:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

3:10 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

5:15 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

7:25 p.m.: “Monsters, Inc”

9:30 p.m.: “Monsters University”

12 a.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

Monday, Oct. 24

12 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2 p.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

5 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

7 p.m.: “Haunted Mansion” (2003)

9 p.m.: “Maleficent”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12 p.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

3 p.m.: “Halloweentown”

5 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12 p.m.: “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

4 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

11 a.m.: “Ready or Not”

1 p.m.: “Maleficent”

3 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

8 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

12 a.m.: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

1:30-11 p.m.: “Family Guy” episodes

12-2 a.m.: “The Office” episodes

Saturday, Oct. 29

7 a.m.: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

9:10 a.m.: “Edward Scissorhands”

11:40 a.m.: “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:40 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:35 p.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:40 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:20 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

9:25 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

11:35 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m.: “The Witches” (1990)

9:05 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

10:45 a.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:50 p.m.: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:55 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

5 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

7:05 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:15 p.m.: “Maleficent”

11:20 p.m.: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1 p.m.: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3 p.m.: “Beetlejuice”

5 p.m.: “Maleficent”

7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

12 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Which movie on the 31 Nights of Halloween schedule are you making sure not to miss?

