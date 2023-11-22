4 Las Vegas teens charged as adults in fatal beating of classmate

Four high school students have been formally charged as adults for the murder of their schoolmate, prosecutors said.

The four teens, aged 16 and 17, face charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery in the beating death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. — a deadly attack captured on video and spread across social media.

State prosecutors and defense attorneys for the teens agreed to return the suspects to juvenile custody, though their case will proceed in the adult system.

The Clark County District Attorney's office also revealed another suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal beating, leaving only one suspect still outstanding.

Eight teens between the ages of 13 and 17 were taken into custody in connection to Lewis' death earlier this month, and this new arrest makes nine. A hearing will be held later this month to determine if the five remaining teens in custody will also be tried as adults.

The attack took place in an alleyway near Owens Avenue and Bruce Street after school let out on Nov. 1. Authorities say the Rancho High School students met to fight over alleged stolen items, including a pair of wireless headphones and a vape pen.

The victim was found in the alley, unconscious and bleeding from the head, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said.

On Nov. 7, police were notified that the teen was taken off life support and his organs would be donated. An autopsy determined that Lewis died as a result of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

