Community events around Kansas City Sept. 23-25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for you to get out this weekend. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Sept. 23-25.

Plaza Art Fair

The 91st annual event features 240 artists with three live music stages and over 20 featured restaurant booths.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4706 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri For more information, click here .



Save the Monarch Butterfly 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour

Enjoy more than 15 exhibitors at this free learning celebration that focuses on the iconic monarch butterfly.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at tracks on the northwest side of Union Station Kansas City adjacent to Haverty Family Yards For full schedule/event information, click here .



Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest

Hosted by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, enjoy arts and crafts, German meals, beer and brat tents, a carnival, live entertainment, contests, home brew tasting and much more. The festival is free to attend.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Carnival only) Downtown Lee’s Summit between 2nd and 4th Streets and Green and Market Streets For more details, click here .



KC Spirit & Paranormal Convention

“Bringing the Metaphysical and Paranormal Communities together. . . One event at a time.” Hosted by Bettina Norman and April McQueen, co-owners and founders of KC Spirit & Paranormal, LLC.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, located at 19677 East Jackson Drive, in Independence For full schedule/event information, click here .



The KCBAS Foundation Hybrid 5K Walk/Run

Walk/run put on by the Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB) and Audio-Reader Network. Proceeds benefit the KC Blind All-Stars Foundation (KCBAS), supporting the KSSB.

Saturday: Race starts at 9 a.m. Kansas State School for the Blind, located at 100 State Avenue, in Kansas City, Kansas For full schedule/event information, click here .



Elite Comics Comic Book Extravaganza

A comic book convention with thousands of comic books, games, toys, graphic novels and other collectibles, as well as an artist alley with many creators and a cosplay contest. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Mercy Toy Drive.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6800 College Boulevard, in Overland Park For more information, click here .



PeaceWorks KC Local Art Fair

Over 80 local artists, writers, craftspeople, and creative types will display their work to the public. Formerly known as the Unplaza Art Fair.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Theis Park, located at 4718 Locust Street, in Kansas City, Missouri. To learn more, click here .



2022 Latino Arts Festival

The Latino Arts Festival is another event where vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products.

Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. Johnson County Community College, located at 12345 College Blvd in Overland Park For full details, click here .



This is an evolving list and may be updated.