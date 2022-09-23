Watch Now
Community events around Kansas City Sept. 23-25

Sam Hartle/KSHB-TV
Country Club Plaza Art Fair, September 2018
Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 18:44:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for you to get out this weekend. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Sept. 23-25.

  • Plaza Art Fair
    • The 91st annual event features 240 artists with three live music stages and over 20 featured restaurant booths.
      • Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • 4706 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri
      • For more information, click here
  • Save the Monarch Butterfly 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour
    • Enjoy more than 15 exhibitors at this free learning celebration that focuses on the iconic monarch butterfly. 
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
      • Located at tracks on the northwest side of Union Station Kansas City adjacent to Haverty Family Yards
      • For full schedule/event information, click here.
  • Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest
    • Hosted by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, enjoy arts and crafts, German meals, beer and brat tents, a carnival, live entertainment, contests, home brew tasting and much more. The festival is free to attend.
      • Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
      • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Carnival only)
      • Downtown Lee’s Summit between 2nd and 4th Streets and Green and Market Streets
      • For more details, click here

  • KC Spirit & Paranormal Convention
    • “Bringing the Metaphysical and Paranormal Communities together. . . One event at a time.” Hosted by Bettina Norman and April McQueen, co-owners and founders of KC Spirit & Paranormal, LLC. 
      • Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Hilton Garden Inn, located at 19677 East Jackson Drive, in Independence
      • For full schedule/event information, click here

  • The KCBAS Foundation Hybrid 5K Walk/Run
    • Walk/run put on by the Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB) and Audio-Reader Network. Proceeds benefit the KC Blind All-Stars Foundation (KCBAS), supporting the KSSB. 
      • Saturday: Race starts at 9 a.m.
      • Kansas State School for the Blind, located at 100 State Avenue, in Kansas City, Kansas
      • For full schedule/event information, click here.

  • Elite Comics Comic Book Extravaganza
    • A comic book convention with thousands of comic books, games, toys, graphic novels and other collectibles, as well as an artist alley with many creators and a cosplay contest. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Mercy Toy Drive.
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
      • Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6800 College Boulevard, in Overland Park
      • For more information, click here.

  • PeaceWorks KC Local Art Fair
    • Over 80 local artists, writers, craftspeople, and creative types will display their work to the public. Formerly known as the Unplaza Art Fair. 
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Theis Park, located at 4718 Locust Street, in Kansas City, Missouri.
      • To learn more, click here.

  • 2022 Latino Arts Festival
    • The Latino Arts Festival is another event where vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products.
      • Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m.
      • Johnson County Community College, located at 12345 College Blvd in Overland Park
      • For full details, click here.

This is an evolving list and may be updated.

