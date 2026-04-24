KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events April 23–26

Gripeq Kansas City Wide Open

The Gripeq Kansas City Wide Open is happening this Friday through Sunday at Stockdale Park in Liberty. This is a disc golf tournament!

Touring disc golfers from around the world will be competing for the Wide Open crown.

If you'd like to watch the competition take place, you can get your tickets here.

General admission tickets range between roughly $12 and $30, depending on what day you're going.

Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Boozy Book Exchange

KC Wine Co is hosting a Boozy Book Exchange from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say bring a book (or a few!) you’ve enjoyed but are ready to share.

Sip on your favorite wines while exploring the literary gems brought by others.

Be sure to take out the same number of books you bring in.

Wanderfest KC 2026

Wanderfest KC 2026 is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday near East 31st Street and Gillham Road.

It's the seventh annual family-friendly, free neighborhood event.

Explore the Tower East District for a fun day of art, crafts, music, food and drinks.

Visitors will pick up a guide map to help explore participating locations and collect stamps on their passport.

Collect passport stamps and enter a raffle at Cherry Pit Collective (604 E. 31st St.) to win goodies from participating local shops and vendors.

Rock Island Bridge

If you haven't visited Rock Island Bridge yet, this could be the weekend to visit!

They have free concerts every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. They also have free concerts during the week on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

They have rotating KC artists spanning indie, rock, soul, country, jazz and more.

This Saturday, the Rock Island Bridge will host a yoga session from 2–3 p.m.

You can move, breathe and reset 60 feet above the Kansas River.

It's for all levels. All you need to bring is your mat, water, sunscreen and a friend if you want!

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41. Be safe!

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