KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! There are lots of events happening this holiday weekend.

Weekend Fun with 41 events July 2–5 in Kansas City

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival

It's the final weekend to check out the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival.

The outdoor production of "Macbeth" is located at Southmoreland Park, right across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

This is a free event. You can bring your own food and drink; they also have food available for purchase.

It's open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Holden Red, White and Cruise Night

In downtown Holden, Missouri, the city is hosting a Red, White and Cruise Night on Friday.

This free event will feature classic cars, music, food trucks and local vendors.

It's from 5–8 p.m. You can check out line dancing afterward at the Matchbook Event Space.

Line dancing is 7–10 p.m. It's $5 for adults, $3 for students.

Stars and Stripes Picnic

The annual Stars and Stripes Picnic will take place on Saturday at Penn Valley Park.

Food vendors will be on site from 3–10 p.m.

It'll also feature performances from the FIFA Fan Festival stage that you can enjoy from the park, with the fireworks show kicking off at 9:40 p.m.

Independence celebration

In Independence, Missouri, the city is hosting its holiday celebration Thursday night.

There will be family games, food and fireworks.

It'll be located at 937 W. Walnut St.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Red, White and Blue Springs

Blue Springs is hosting its Red, White and Blue Springs event on Friday.

KSHB 41's own Claire Bradshaw will serve as the emcee.

Festivities include a hot dog eating contest, bubble gum contest, local vendors, food trucks and more.

It'll take place at Wilbur Young Park at 1100 SE Adams Dairy Parkway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014.

It's free admission, and gates open at 3 p.m.

Gladstone Freedom Fest

In Gladstone, Missouri, the city is hosting Gladstone Freedom Fest.

This free event will include a full day of live music, family-friendly entertainment, an ice cream eating contest, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

Country music star Eddie Montgomery will headline Freedom Fest. A fireworks show will follow the concert.

First Fridays

First Fridays is happening in the Crossroads and 18th and Vine!

It's from 3–10 p.m. In the 18th and Vine District. And over in the Crossroads, things kick off at 5 p.m.

Liberty Fest

Liberty Fest is Friday from 6–10:30 p.m.

From 6–9 p.m., there will be free family activities — face painting, glitter, balloons, inflatables, games and more.

From 6–10 p.m., there will be food trucks and a beer garden.

Fireworks kick off at 10 p.m.

Star Spangled Spectacular

In Overland Park, the city is hosting its Star Spangled Spectacular on Saturday from 5–10:30 p.m.

It'll take place at Corporate Woods Founders' Park.

There will be live music, food trucks and a fireworks display, which will start at 10 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food, water and coolers.

Dogs are allowed, with a leash on at all times.

Olathe fireworks show

The city of Olathe has its Red, White and Blue holiday celebration and fireworks show.

There will be a number of Independence Day-related activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm.

The living history admission is $9 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5–11), and free for children 4 and under. Olathe residents receive $2 off admission.

Fireworks kick off at 9:45 p.m. at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Overland Park Civic Band concert

On Sunday, the Overland Park Civic Band will present its patriotic concert at 7 p.m.

It'll take place at Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park.

Admission is free.

Organizers say be sure to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, something cool to drink, and enjoy some Americana and patriotic music.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe.

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