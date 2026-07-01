Gladstone's Freedom Fest set to be biggest celebration in city history for America's 250th birthday

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Gladstone is going all out for this year's Freedom Fest, and city leaders say it could be the biggest celebration the city has ever seen — all in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Steve Silvestri

The free event at Happy Rock Park kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and is open to everyone.

Gladstone Mayor Pro Tem Spencer Davis said the event is meant to give the community a place to come together.

Steve Silvestri

"We want to be able to, you know, have a place where they can kind of come to if they don't have anywhere to go. If they're wondering what's going to happen, we've got Northland, we're kind of going to show an event where it's old school type of block party," Davis said.

Attendees can expect food, activities, and musical performances, including headliner Eddie Montgomery, followed by a fireworks display to close out the night.

Steve Silvestri

"It's part of what we do in Gladstone. We really, we really care for our residents, and we really want it to be a good experience for them. So, it means a lot to us that they would support this event as they support all the events that we do in Gladstone," said Mayor Jean Moore.

Steve Silvestri

With extreme temperatures in the forecast for Saturday, city leaders say they are prepared to keep attendees safe in the heat.

The city has safety measures in place.

“We're hoping that the weather is going to be perfect, so we're going to pray for that. We've got to be prepared for those type of instances. We're going to have, misting stations all around, so people can have access to kind of cool down. I know that we also have some tents to be able to get under and get out of the sun and get in the shade," said Mayor Pro Tem Davis.

The event will culminate the night with a fire work display.

"The biggest and best fireworks that we've ever had, that will follow Eddie Montgomery's presentation. So lots of noise, lots of color, lots of spectacular," said Mayor Moore.

Here's more details on the event.

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