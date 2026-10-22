Weekend Fun with 41 events Oct. 23–25 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

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It’s time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Whether you’re soaking in Spooky Season or ready to do your holiday shopping, we have events for you.

Weekend Fun with 41! Events October 24,25

Bring the kiddos for this not-so-scary trick-or-treating experience at the KC Zoo & Aquarium.

Bags will be provided at the entrance for children 12 and under.

The event is being held Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free with zoo admission.

If you’re already thinking about your holiday shopping, then this one’s for you.

Shawnee Parks and Recreation is holding its Holiday Treasures Craft Festival.

There will be over 60 local makers under one roof. You can buy anything from handmade jewelry to woodworking and sweet treats.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Civic Center. Admission is free.

Get ready for three action-packed days at the T-Mobile Center.

Teams from around the country are facing off in five-on-five bull-riding games.

PRR Outlaw Days start at 7:45 p.m. Friday, 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

You can get your tickets on the T-Mobile Center website.

That’s a look at your weekend fun! Be safe!

As always, we want to hear what events are happening in your community. You can share those by emailing community@kshb.com.

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