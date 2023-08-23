Fill the Fridge 2023 | Every dollar donated helps provide nutritious food for those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to Fill the Fridge!

KSHB 41 News' annual Fill the Fridge campaign with Harvesters Community Food Network kicks off Thursday, providing nutritious meals to our neighbors at risk of hunger.

You can make a difference by donating to harvesters here. Every dollar donated goes toward nutritious dairy, protein, fruits and vegetables.

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively will be at Harvesters Thursday to kick off the food drive.

Those looking to volunteer with Harvesters can sign up and find additional information on the food network's website.

Volunteers from the local chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier — which includes women from all parts of the food and hospitality industries — recently dedicated their time to pack nearly 100 family meal boxes to go to local families through Harvesters. Associated Wholesale Grocers donated the food for these meal boxes, that even come with a recipe.

"Food's the centerpiece of just about every happy or sad gathering, and just everyday life at home," said Kim Cates, with Les Dames d'Escoffier and Associated Wholesale Grocers. "We're hoping this will provide some respite for them, give them a little break and they don't have to worry about that for at least a day."

Last year, Fill the Fridge provided nearly 58,500 meals to Kansas City families in need.

