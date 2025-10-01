Fill the Fridge | Perishable food drive Wednesday at Hen House in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early this morning, Lindsay Shively and I headed to Harvesters, where several people came to pick up items for their food pantries and churches to provide food for families in need.

Wednesday, Oct. 1, is the last day of KSHB 41's Fill the Fridge campaign in partnership with Harvesters.

Fill the Fridge food drive

This campaign helps Kansas City-area families fill their fridges with perishable items such as milk, cheese, butter, etc.

You can donate online here, or you can donate perishable items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hen House, where Lindsay and I will be mid-morning!

The Hen House is located at 6900 W.135th St., Overland Park, Kansas, 66223.

Any donation toward our campaign doesn't go unnoticed. Thank you, and we appreciate each and every one of you.

