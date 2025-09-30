KSHB 41 and Harvesters are partnering this week as part of the 2025 Fill the Fridge campaign. You can learn more about the effort and how you can chip in here .

Fill the Fridge | Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ distributes over 8,700 pounds of food

The food bank supports hundreds of organizations and pantries.

Harvesters said about one in seven people in our community face food insecurity.

Every dollar donated can help Harvesters provide two meals, the food bank said.

Last week, I went to a Harvesters food distribution at Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ in Grandview. There was a long line of cars waiting for the monthly pantry.

On average, the location sees about 90 cars each time. They told me people started lining up at 6 a.m., three hours early, and they gave out over 8,700 pounds of food.

"I'm a senior citizen, and I have to go to work still just to make ends meet," Evelyn Davis said from inside her car while in line.

I asked her what it would be like for her without food from a pantry like this.

"I don't know. We'd probably, let's put it like this, half-starve to death," she said. "The pantry is getting bare. Even if we spend money, it's still like we don't have enough."

Cassandra Collins said she had never gone to a pantry before, but the support of Trinity Temple was "wonderful."

"It's hard going on hard times that come out of nowhere, and know that people are out there willing to help and provide and make sure you're ok," Collins said.

Whether someone in line was there for the first time or had come before, Trinity Temple Bishop Ben Stephens said the pantry is a monthly reminder to spread more positivity and light to others.

"When we do days like today, it reminds us that we are only a paycheck or two, all of us, from being homeless or away from being hungry," Stephens said. "So we have to really think about those things, and how you love on someone today is how somebody is gonna love on you tomorrow."

