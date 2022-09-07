KSHB, Harvesters’ Fill the Fridge drive to provide 58,500 meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent collaboration between KSHB 41 and the Harvesters Community Food Network will provide nearly 58,500 meals to Kansas City families in need.

Last week, KSHB 41 and Harvesters launched the 2022 Fill the Fridge campaign, with members of the community and KSHB 41 News viewers pitching in to make online donations.

The campaign was highlighted by a three-day blitz from Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 2.

For the entire campaign, Kansas Citians pitched in more than $29,000 in donations to Harvesters.

“In our community, we have friends and neighbors struggling with food insecurity. It’s our great pleasure here at KSHB 41 to team up with Harvesters to be part of the solution,” Kathleen Choal, KSHB, KMCI vice president and general manager, said. “We know that when we help struggling families and individuals, the entire community is stronger.”

Since 2012, KSHB 41 and Harvesters have partnered for the Fill the Fridge project, which highlighted stories on-air and online about the needs of families across Kansas City.

RELATED | 2022 Fill the Fridge stories

“People in the community like to hear from the people who are receiving services from Harvesters,” Kera Mashek, Harvesters special projects content manager said. “The stories that KSHB 41 News showcased both on air and online shared those voices and viewers responded.”

—