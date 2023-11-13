2023 Gift of Sole Gala raises $76,250 for new shoes for Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey Kansas City, I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU.
This year, we worked together for another successful Gift of Sole. Together, we raised a grand total of $76,250, which will help provide a new pair of sneakers to over 1,200 kids across Kansas City.
I saw many of you at the second annual Gift of Sole Gala last month at the Abbott. It was another great night of raising donations through tickets, the silent and live auction and contributions from our sponsors and donors. This year’s success was only possible through your generous work.
Several Kansas City-area organizations generously donated items for the silent and live auction which took place Saturday, Oct. 21, at The Abbott in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
This year's Gift of Sole was presented by the Kansas City area Lexus dealers. The gala furniture sponsor was Crowley Furniture & Mattress. Participating sponsors included the Kansas City Chiefs, Academy Sports+Outdoors, the Kansas City Mavericks and Sheetmetal Local No. 2.
KSHB 41 thanks the following donors:
- Kansas City Chiefs
—