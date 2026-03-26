Gift of Sole Gala | Tickets for April 18 event at College Basketball Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our upcoming Gift of Sole Gala is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

There will be dinner, dancing, a live auction, and entertainment. General Admission Tickets are $150. Tickets are limited.

LINK | Get your tickets

We’re thrilled to announce that students participating in the following organizations are receiving a new pair of sneakers: Fairmont Elementary School 5TH graders, Mother’s United for Families in Need (serving Blue Valley students), Samuel U. Rogers Health Center, KC’s Urban Ranger Corp, The Blue Valley Neighborhood Association, Police Athletic Leagues (PALs), and Della Lamb in Kansas City. We will also provide sneakers to children in Independence through CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). These children have experienced abuse and neglect.

The more money we raise, the more kids we can help!

A new pair of sneakers can light up a child’s face with a smile that doesn’t stop. Unfortunately, parents facing financial hardship often can’t afford to buy their children new sneakers. Our generous viewers are stepping up to help—donating money to buy new sneakers for children in need. It’s an act of kindness that also brings financial relief and improves the mental health of parents and students.

KSHB 41 Anchor Kevin Holmes came up with the idea for Gift of Sole from his experience as a child. He remembers being teased because his sneakers were old and out of style. Now, Kevin is doing everything in his power to make sure children and youth in Kansas City have new sneakers.

Each year, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, we invite viewers to donate money so that children in need, right here in the greater Kansas City area, can get new sneakers.

“I’m humbled and thrilled with the impact Gift of Sole has had within our community,” Kevin said. “Since the campaign launched in 2021, people like you have donated more than $400,000 to purchase nearly 4,000 pairs of sneakers for children in need. How incredible is that?”

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