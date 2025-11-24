Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GIFT OF SOLE | KSHB 41 distributes shoes at 34th Street Community Festival

KSHB 41's Gift of Sole program helped to distribute pairs of shoes this fall during the 34th Street Community Festival.
KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City, especially through his Gift of Sole program. Send Kevin your story idea.

The festival is a free annual event held at the Center City neighborhood and Victorious Life Church at E. 34th Street and Paseo Boulevard.

Kevin Holmes

