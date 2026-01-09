GIFT OF SOLE | KSHB’s Kevin Holmes surprises students at Wyandotte High School

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

The Wyandotte County High School boys and girls' basketball teams got the new year started off on the right foot Thursday.

KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes was at the school to help distribute shoes to the team.

Gift of Sole shoes for Wyandotte High School boys & girls bball teams

The shoes come from donations made by KSHB 41 viewers to Gift of Sole, a program Kevin started a few years ago to help give back to the community in a positive way.

The shoes come from donations made by KSHB 41 viewers to Gift of Sole, a program Kevin started a few years ago to help give back to the community in a positive way.

