GIFT OF SOLE | Students at Trailwoods elementary receive new shoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Trailwoods Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, had an extra pep in their step Wednesday.

KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes visited the school to help distribute new pairs of shoes made possible by viewer contributions to KSHB’s Gift of Sole.

“This day means everything for our students,” Principal Leah Starr said. “To have this opportunity to get a new pair of shoes is amazing, and to see the smiles on their faces.”

Gift of Sole continues to raise donations and distribute shoes to those in need across Kansas City.

Learn how you can help on the Gift of Sole website .

