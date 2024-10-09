His efforts provided kids with gift of sole, now KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes is Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat honorary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night’s American League Division Series Game 3 between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees was special for a host of reasons.

It marked the latest chapter in the Royals’ incredible 2024 season, and was the first postseason game at Kauffman Stadium since Game 2 of the 2015 World Series.

We’re especially proud of another reason Wednesday night’s game was special: KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes was recognized for his ongoing work with Gift of Sole community initiative.

The Royals honored Kevin with the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat for Wednesday night’s game.

It’s the only red seat in the stadium and where the Negro Leagues legend sat when scouting.

Kevin launched Gift of Sole in 2021 as a way to help give back to the community.

The program collects donations through campaign drives and the annual Gift of Sole Gala, a black-tie event in which the dress code for shoes is your best sneakers. Proceeds from the fundraising effort go to help buy shoes for children across Kansas City.

Kevin Holmes/KSHB 41 Students receive Gift of Sole at KCMO PAL

With the help of Kansas Citians, Gift of Sole has raised more than $200,000, which has helped to buy nearly 4,000 pairs of sneakers for sneakers.

Jack McCormick KCKPD distributed a Gift of Sole to students in their Police Athletic League.

The Gift of Sole effort is a collaboration between KSHB 41 and the Scripps Howard Fund.

In addition to his time as a player in the Negro Leagues, O’Neil was instrumental in establishing Kansas City, Missouri, as the home for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

