KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

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Hundreds of kids across Kansas City received a new pair of shoes on Feb. 7 at the Greg Klice Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shoe distribution is part of KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole program, started several years ago by anchor Kevin Holmes.

KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole distributes shoes at Greg Klice Community Center

The shoes are made possible by donations from KSHB 41 viewers.

You can learn more about Gift of Sole online .

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