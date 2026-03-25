KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

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Students at the Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy received new pairs of shoes on Dec. 19 as part of KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole.

The Gift of Sole campaign started several years ago by KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes.

KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole distributes shoes at Kansas City Girls Prep Academy

Donations from KSHB viewers help to purchase shoes that are then distributed across Kansas City.

“We just know this is one less thing for them to feel sad about or worry about,” Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy CEO Dr. Nicole Smith said. “A gift of shoes can really - this sounds a bit of exaggeration - but could possibly change their outlook in how they come back to school and show up to school.”

You can learn more about Gift of Sole online .

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